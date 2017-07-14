If there’s one mantra Derek Hough lives by, it’s that “the secret to living is giving.” That’s why the dancer and World of Dance judge, 32, is giving back this month, partnering with Men’s Wearhouse to bring awareness to its 10th Annual National Suit Drive.

“I really believe that when you’re giving back and serving others, you’re connecting to the best part of who you are,” he tells PEOPLE during an interview earlier this week, just days after sister Julianne Hough married Brooks Laich in an elaborate outdoor ceremony in Idaho.

The Suit Drive collects gently-used professional clothing for men at over 750 Men’s Wearhouse locations throughout the month of July, and in turn, they will be distributed at over 170 local non-profit organizations across the country that help men prepare to enter the workforce through job readiness programs.

“For me, being a coach, being a teacher, the idea of helping someone be their best self, it certainly ignites something in me, and I try to help others feel their best to do their best,” Hough says. “I really feel that when you look good you feel good and when you feel good you have that confidence you need to succeed. For me, being a dancer and suiting up for being a judge on World of Dance now, I’ve always known how much it affects me personally and I just think it’s a wonderful thing.”

Hough already dropped off his donation: “I donated a suit — a whole full suit ready to go,” he says. “That’s the thing that’s wonderful, too. There are a lot of people out there who probably have an abundance of clothing that they don’t need, and so I think it’s wonderful to call upon them and ask them to donate and to give back.”

The Suit Drive lasts the full month of July, so you still have time to help the cause — so far, over 1.3 million items of professional clothing have been donated in the past 10 years (wow!). Plus, if you donate, you will receive 50 percent off your next purchase, so really it’s the ultimate win-win.