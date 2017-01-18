Dennis Basso Designed 'Many' of the Gowns for Ocean's Eight's Met Gala Scene

By now you know that any who’s anyone has been hanging at the Metropolitan Museum of Art recently for an event so exclusive, it surpasses the annual (impossible-to-get invite to) Met Gala. A chosen few have been asked to recreate the “First Monday in May” for a scene in the upcoming Ocean’s Eight film (the all-female reboot to the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy). And this being the fashion event of the year, no recycled or reused gowns will do! In fact, designer Dennis Basso created “many” of the looks we’ll see in the film.

Basso shared a photo on Instagram of himself posing on the set of Ocean’s Eight in a white tie tux explaining that he’s responsible for a number of the dresses. “On the set of Oceans 8 at The Met, such fun, designed many of tonight’s gowns recreating the Costume Institute Gala,” he wrote.

We’re not sure if Basso’s designs will be on the stars of the film, who include Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna among many other award-winners, or the sea of black tie-wearing extras, but we do know one thing — the gala will be as fashionable as the real deal.

For starters, fashion’s biggest stars have come out in full force for their cameos. Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Zayn Malik, Hailey Baldwin, and fashion fixtures Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Vanity Fair’s Derek Blasberg have all made glamorous appearances entering the museum. And of course the host of the event, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, is reported to have a role in the film.

We’re not sure how much participation most of these A-listers will have in the film, but we do know the theme of Kim’s involvement centers around a jewelry heist, which hits very close to home after the star was held at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week three months ago. Robbers stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry, including her $4 million dollar engagement ring. She recently made her return to the spotlight, making her first official appearance last week at makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s Masterclass in Dubai.

We’ll just have to wait until June 2018 to find out what happens!

