3 Fresh Ways to Style a Denim Mini Skirt

3 Fresh Ways to Wear a Denim Mini Skirt
Whether your style is preppy, sporty or edgy, make sure to incorporate a denim skirt into your wardrobe this summer
Just like your favorite jeans, a denim mini can be paired with just about anything to fit your vibe. Whether you love to dress preppy like Reese Witherspoon, sporty like Hailey Baldwin or edgy like Bella Hadid, you can't make a style misstep in one of these. What you can do, is make it your own.
Keep scrolling to get some fresh ideas for how to wear the classic style.
If Your Style Is Preppy
Clockwise from top left: Buy It!
Draper James June Sunglasses, $125; draperjames.com
Rag & Bone/JEAN Dive Skirt, $185; shopbop.com
Pixie Market Rattan Straw Circle Handbag, $95; pixiemarket.com
Raye Chrissy Mule, $103.99 (orig. $185); needsupply.com
J.Crew Factory Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Top, $24.95 (orig. $49.50); jcrew.com
If Your Style Is Sporty
Clockwise from top left: Buy It!
Carrera Bound Sunglasses, $148; intermixonline.com
American Eagle Outfitters Vintage Hi-Rise Denim Mini Skirt, $23.97 (orig. $39.95); ae.com
Missguided White Eyelet Detail Cross Body Bag, $31; missguidedus.com
VANS Sk8-Hi Slim Sneakers, $54.95; nordstrom.com
Topshop Unique Striped Ribbed Stretch-Knit Bodysuit, $160; net-a-porter.com
If Your Style Is Edgy
Clockwise from top left: Buy It!
Alexander Wang Mixed Metal Earrings, $140 (orig. $350); alexanderwang.com
GRLFRND x Revolve Milla Denim Mini Skirt, $158; revolve.com
Topshop Blake Mini Backpack, $45; topshop.com
Steve Madden Envious Booties, $129.95; stevemadden.com
H&M V-Neck Bodysuit, $14.99; hm.com