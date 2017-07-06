3 Fresh Ways to Style a Denim Mini Skirt

Just like your favorite jeans, a denim mini can be paired with just about anything to fit your vibe. Whether you love to dress preppy like Reese Witherspoon, sporty like Hailey Baldwin or edgy like Bella Hadid, you can't make a style misstep in one of these. What you can do, is make it your own.

Keep scrolling to get some fresh ideas for how to wear the classic style.