3 Fresh Ways to Style a Denim Mini Skirt

3 Fresh Ways to Wear a Denim Mini Skirt

Whether your style is preppy, sporty or edgy, make sure to incorporate a denim skirt into your wardrobe this summer

Just like your favorite jeans, a denim mini can be paired with just about anything to fit your vibe. Whether you love to dress preppy like Reese Witherspoon, sporty like Hailey Baldwin or edgy like Bella Hadid, you can't make a style misstep in one of these. What you can do, is make it your own.

Keep scrolling to get some fresh ideas for how to wear the classic style. 

If Your Style Is Preppy

Clockwise from top left: Buy It!

Draper James June Sunglasses, $125; draperjames.com

Rag & Bone/JEAN Dive Skirt, $185; shopbop.com

Pixie Market Rattan Straw Circle Handbag, $95; pixiemarket.com

Raye Chrissy Mule, $103.99 (orig. $185); needsupply.com

J.Crew Factory Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Top, $24.95 (orig. $49.50); jcrew.com

If Your Style Is Sporty

Clockwise from top left: Buy It!

Carrera Bound Sunglasses, $148; intermixonline.com

American Eagle Outfitters Vintage Hi-Rise Denim Mini Skirt, $23.97 (orig. $39.95); ae.com

Missguided White Eyelet Detail Cross Body Bag, $31; missguidedus.com

VANS Sk8-Hi Slim Sneakers, $54.95; nordstrom.com

Topshop Unique Striped Ribbed Stretch-Knit Bodysuit, $160; net-a-porter.com

If Your Style Is Edgy

Clockwise from top left: Buy It!

Alexander Wang Mixed Metal Earrings, $140 (orig. $350); alexanderwang.com

GRLFRND x Revolve Milla Denim Mini Skirt, $158; revolve.com

Topshop Blake Mini Backpack, $45; topshop.com

Steve Madden Envious Booties, $129.95; stevemadden.com

H&M V-Neck Bodysuit, $14.99; hm.com

