Demi Lovato Goes Topless on Instagram After Baring All in New Documentary

Demi Lovato exposed her most intimate secrets in her acclaimed new YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated. And on Thursday, the 25-year-old former Disney Channel star stripped even more away — showing off her tattooed torso in a shirtless selfie on Instagram.

The shot — taken as Lovato looks in the mirror, her right arm covering her breasts and her left hand holding her phone — showed the singer looking as “Confident” as ever. For the sexy shot, she wore a pair of denim overalls, with her long brown hair falling behind her back.

Lovato’s tattoo, which is on full display in her topless Instagram Story, is just one of many she has. The roman numeral ink, which was done in 2014, lists the birthdays for some of the most important people in Lovato’s life — including her mother, Dianna De La Garza, her sisters Dallas Lovato and Madison De La Garza, her step-father Eddie De La Garza and her biological father Patrick Lovato.

Thursday’s body selfie comes days after Lovato opened up about her ongoing battle with her eating disorder in her documentary. Though Lovato says she is extremely proud of abstaining from drugs and alcohol for nearly six years, she admitted in film she has yet to effectively treat her eating disorder.

“Food is still the biggest challenge in my life,” she said, explaining she had recently relapsed and purged.

“I don’t want to give it the power that it controls my every thought but it’s something that I’m constantly thinking about,” Lovato added. “Body image, what I wish I could be eating, what I wish I could be eating next, what I wish I didn’t eat, you know it’s just constant. I get envious towards people who don’t struggle with an eating disorder because I think my life would be so much easier.”

Lovato traces back her struggles with food to her childhood

“The food came first, when I was 8 years old and my little sister was born, a lot of the attention was taken off me and onto my little sister,” she shared of sibling Madison de la Garza. “I had started working at that time and was under a lot of stress so I would bake cookies for my family, and I would eat all of them and nobody would have any to eat. That was my first memory of food being that medicine for me.”

“When I was in a relationship with [Wilmer Valderrama] I went three years without purging and when we broke up that’s one of the first things I did,” she admitted to manager and confidant Phil McIntyre in the flick. “The less I have to think about food, the easier it is to go about having a normal life and I don’t want to let anybody down so when I do have moments when I slip up, I feel very ashamed. What started the relapse was missing Wilmer. And when I feel lonely my heart feels hungry and I end up binging.”

It’s revelations like that makes Simply Complicated —which follows Lovato’s ups and downs as well as the making of her latest album, Tell Me You Love Me, over a course of seven months in early 2017 — such a compelling watch.

“I have been very open and honest with [fans] about my struggles so I don’t think it was a huge weight lifted off my shoulders but it’s something I definitely feel relief from,” Lovato told PEOPLE of the therapeutic reflections into her 10 years in the industry. “Being so honest and open and talking about subjects that I never talked about before is a big part of why I feel relieved … I feel like I got to really speak my truth through the documentary and also through the album.”