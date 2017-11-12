No Shirt, No Problem! Demi Lovato Goes Nude Under Her Suit Jacket at the MTV EMAs

On Sunday, Demi Lovato walked the red carpet at the European Music Awards rocking a daring new fashion trend.

The 25-year-old “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer showed off her fit frame at the annual event by wearing a slightly oversized black-and-white checkered suit jacket and matching pants — with no top underneath. She kept her locks long and straight with a center part.

This new shirtless trend was also seen on Kim Kardashian West just a week ago, when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala sans top.

Lovato is currently in London for the EMAs — which are being hosted by Rita Ora — where she was nominated for “Best Pop” alongside Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift. This was Lovato’s first EMA nomination. Cabello ultimately took home the prize.

The singer recently opened up about her ongoing battle with her body image in her YouTube documentary Simply Complicated — which follows Lovato’s ups and downs as well as the making of her latest album, Tell Me You Love Me, over a course of seven months in early 2017.

“Food is still the biggest challenge in my life,” she said, explaining she had recently relapsed and purged.

Added Lovato, “I don’t want to give it the power that it controls my every thought but it’s something that I’m constantly thinking about. Body image, what I wish I could be eating, what I wish I could be eating next, what I wish I didn’t eat, you know it’s just constant. I get envious towards people who don’t struggle with an eating disorder because I think my life would be so much easier.”

“I have been very open and honest with [fans] about my struggles so I don’t think it was a huge weight lifted off my shoulders but it’s something I definitely feel relief from,” Lovato told PEOPLE of the therapeutic reflections into her 10 years in the industry. “Being so honest and open and talking about subjects that I never talked about before is a big part of why I feel relieved … I feel like I got to really speak my truth through the documentary and also through the album.”