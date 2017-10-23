Demi Lovato is at work shooting a new music video — and she’s revealing a lot from behind the scenes.

Dressed in fishnet stockings, a lime green bustier and a white robe, the singer took a break from filming to capture her look, which showed off her nearly-bare legs, backside, and her glamorous music video makeup. Lovato shared a photo of her ensemble on Instagram Sunday, captioning the shot “Music video shoot”.

The star paired her outfit with a ponytail, bold hoops, a bright red lip and matching red talon nails.

Music video shoot ☺️ A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 21, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

And it’s not the only shot she’s shared wearing minimal clothing lately. Last week, the “Cheat Codes” singer posted a topless photo of herself on her Instagram stories, standing sideways and covering her breasts, in order to show off her roman numeral tattoo on her rib cage.

The photos come days after the release of her new documentary, Simply Complicated, in which Lovato chronicles her struggles with body image and eating disorders.

“I don’t want to give it the power that it controls my every thought but it’s something that I’m constantly thinking about,” she says. “Body image, what I wish I could be eating, what I wish I could be eating next, what I wish I didn’t eat, you know it’s just constant. I get envious towards people who don’t struggle with an eating disorder because I think my life would be so much easier.”

