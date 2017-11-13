Demi Lovato Continues to Show Off Her Fit Physique After Going Shirtless at the MTV EMAs

Demi Lovato showed off her fit physique in a daring new look a day after going shirtless underneath an oversized black-and-white checkered suit jacket at European Music Awards this weekend.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer arrived at BBC Radio 1 sporting a neon green and navy pinstripe crop top and matching high waisted trousers which showed off her hard-earned flat stomach with pointed toe booties and round sunglasses.

Lovato’s been exuding plenty of confidence through her outfits, after recently opening up about her ongoing struggle with body dysmorphia in her YouTube documentary Simply Complicated.

In the film, the 25-year-old former Disney Channel star opened up about abstaining from drugs and alcohol for nearly six years, but admitted she still deals with her eating disorder every day of her life.

“Food is still the biggest challenge in my life,” she said, explaining she had recently relapsed and purged. “I don’t want to give it the power that it controls my every thought but it’s something that I’m constantly thinking about. Body image, what I wish I could be eating, what I wish I could be eating next, what I wish I didn’t eat, you know it’s just constant. I get envious towards people who don’t struggle with an eating disorder because I think my life would be so much easier.”

But since opening up about some of her most intimate secrets in the documentary, Lovato’s been more confident than ever. Besides her latest bold body-baring outfits, the singer shared a sexy topless photo on Instagram and a leggy mirror selfie wearing fishnet stockings while filming her new music video.

“I have been very open and honest with [fans] about my struggles so I don’t think it was a huge weight lifted off my shoulders but it’s something I definitely feel relief from,” Lovato told PEOPLE. “Being so honest and open and talking about subjects that I never talked about before is a big part of why I feel relieved … I feel like I got to really speak my truth through the documentary and also through the album.”

