Demi Lovato Perfectly Transforms into Latina Icon Selena for Halloween

No, you’re not seeing double: Demi Lovato channeled Selena Quintanilla, her fellow Texan icon and the late Queen of Tejano music, for Halloween.

Lovato shared images of the look on Snapchat Saturday, prompting many fans to praise her. “I can’t believe demi lovato is selena quintanilla’s long lost sister,” wrote one Twitter user of the spot-on costume, which is inspired by one of Quintanilla’s most memorable ensembles: a revealing red bodysuit with flared legs.

“Demi Lovato as Selena is what we all wanted,” penned another fan.

Google Doodle paid tribute to Quintanilla on Oct. 17 with a design honoring the 22-year anniversary of her debut album’s release, and she’ll receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 3.

