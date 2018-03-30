Getty; Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato is no stranger to a major hair change. At 25, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has tried it all, from long waves to an asymmetrical pixie to multi-colored looks, and everything in between. And last night, she debuted a new look — a short, blunt bob.

Lovato, who has been sticking to her long, dark waves during her “Tell me You Love Me” tour, debuted her new chop on her Instagram story Thursday night before enjoying a night off from performing at the club E11EVEN Miami.

She wore the super short look pin straight and parted to the side, showing off the new jawline length and longer pieces in the front on Instagram, before heading out for the night with a group of about 20 pals, including her opening act, Kehlani, and some of her backup dancers.

Her hairstylist, Cesar Ramirez, who is traveling with her throughout the tour, shared the look, writing “New Cut New D.”

The singer paired her new do smoky eyes and glossy nude lips, and wore large silver hoops, a black top and a tan blouse.

“They sat in the famous party pit where Demi was seen dancing and twerking with her backup dancers,” a source tells PEOPLE of Lovato’s fun night, noting that the six-years sober star and the group drank Red Bulls and waters until they left at 4 a.m.

Thanks to extensions, Lovato has been wearing her hair in a variety of lengths, from medium waves to Cher-length straight styles. So will she perform with her new bob for the remainder of her tour? We’ll have to wait and see.