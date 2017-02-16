Judging solely by the amount of photos and Snapchats Demi Lovato posts from the gym, it seems safe to say that she doesn’t mess around when it comes to her personal fitness. Whether lifting some serious weights, boxing like a pro, or just flexing in front of the mirror of her millions of fans, it seems like the pop star is never not working on her physique. And what’s the point of putting in all that hard work if you’re not going to show it off every once and awhile, like in a second-skin jumpsuit, for example?

The singer posted her latest selfie to Instagram without a caption because obviously, who needs words when you look this fire. In the picture Demi shows off her new skintight catsuit with sheer illusion panels in a slightly zig-zag palm leaf print with a deep plunging neckline, black heels and her shoulder-length lob worn down and slightly tousled.

This is a very different look from the one we last spotted Lovato in during her performance on stage at the Grammys where she payed tribute to the Bee Gees by channeling a little touch of Cher in a glittering gown with a low neckline and high slit, finished off with some very ’70s waist-length locks. But whether wearing clothes that are body-hugging or loose and flowing, Lovato’s looks always beg the question, what’s wrong with being confident?

