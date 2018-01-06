Fashion Faceoff: Demi Lovato and Olivia Munn Rock the Same Cherry-Print Swimsuit

Demi Lovato and Olivia Munn both have the same great taste.

The two stars shared photos on Friday wearing the same black and white striped one-piece swimsuit with a cherry pattern scattered across.

“😎🍒” was Lovato’s simple caption as she lazed in the pool while also wearing red sunglasses.

😎🍒 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 5, 2018 at 7:20pm PST

Munn, 37, also shared a photo of herself at the beach, captioning it, “#fbf 🍒☀️🌊,” and wearing her hair in braids.

#fbf 🍒☀️🌊 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 5, 2018 at 8:41pm PST

While both may have posted their photos on Friday, who wore it first? It’s possible Lovato did, as while Munn’s are flashbacks they are flashbacks to he New Years trip. Lovato meanwhile, first shared a photo of herself wearing the one-piece in early December, admitting she was “In ❤️ with this bathing suit… 😌🍒💋.”

And you too can copy Lovato and Munn with your very own Solid & Striped one piece. With a plunging neckline and back to match, the black and white striped, cherry-patterned swimsuit can be yours for $168.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has posted photos of herself in a swimsuit much more frequently. Earlier this week, she shared a photo of herself in a black and white one-piece swimsuit with an emotional caption.

“So, I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism,” she said.

“Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing,” Lovato added. “Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes.”

She added, “Today I’m feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life. #EDrecovery #happyAF.”

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her Sobriety: ‘Every Day Is a Battle’

The photos come nearly three months after Lovato spoke out about her eating disorder battle in her acclaimed YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.

Though Lovato has abstained from drugs and alcohol for nearly six years, she admitted in the film she has yet to effectively treat her eating disorder. “Food is still the biggest challenge in my life,” she said, explaining she had recently relapsed and purged.

Simply Complicated follows Lovato’s ups and downs as well as the making of her latest album, Tell Me You Love Me, over a course of seven months in early 2017.

“I have been very open and honest with [fans] about my struggles so I don’t think it was a huge weight lifted off my shoulders but it’s something I definitely feel relief from,” Lovato previously told PEOPLE of the documentary. “Being so honest and open and talking about subjects that I never talked about before is a big part of why I feel relieved … I feel like I got to really speak my truth through the documentary and also through the album.”