Demi Lovato has worked hard to earn her fit physique and she has no problem showing it off to the world.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer flaunted her hard-earned body when she was spotted catching a flight at Los Angeles International Airport wearing a teeny tiny crop top, high-rise trousers, a cropped jacket, cat eye sunglasses and huge hoop earrings. You know, normal, comfortable airplane attire.

Lovato’s path towards a healthy lifestyle hasn’t been easy. The 25-year-old star has battled with an eating disorder for years, which she documented in her acclaimed YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated and struggled with a longtime drug and alcohol addiction.

But now, Lovato’s letting go of what the haters have to say and not holding back from showing off her curves.

“So, I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism,” Lovato said on Instagram alongside a photo of her in a strapless one piece swimsuit at the beach.

“Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes. Today I’m feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life.”

Lovato’s opened up about her mission to continue working hard to love herself throughout the new year in the hope to also inspire other women to embrace their bodies the way they are.

“I’ve been working on myself for the past year, more so than I’ve ever worked on myself,” Lovato explained on her Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “I’ve really surrendered to the process of just learning to love yourself, and I feel like it shows through my pictures. I post more bathing suit pictures online. I want to show my fans that it’s possible that they can get to that self-love too.”