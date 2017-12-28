Dell Technologies Heiress Alexa Dell's Giant Engagement Ring Can Be Seen from Outer Space

December 28, 2017 10:42 AM

 

We’ve seen (and tracked) a lot of jaw-dropping celebrity engagement rings, but Alexa Dell’s is one for the record books.

Dell is the 24-year-old heiress to Dell Technologies and her father, Michael Dell, is the chairman and CEO of the company and has a net worth of $23.7 billion, according to Forbes. She got engaged over the holiday to her boyfriend Harrison Refoua with one gigantic diamond ring.

Her enormous emerald cut ring is surrounded by smaller diamonds along the edge and sits upon a thin diamond-encrusted band.

Alexa revealed her new jewelry (and perfectly-manicured nails) in a series of Instagram videos writing, “he did good” as she showed off the diamond from every angle.

In another story, the ring was so sparkly and reflective, the sun bounced right off of it.

In addition to her close-up shots, she posted photos posing with her fiancé and new engagement ring and thanked her followers for their support. “Thank you for all the well wishes and congratulations. We’re so happy to share this with all of you ✨💖”

