Model Delilah Belle Hamlin Nearly Flashes Fans in Itty-Bitty Bodysuit While Out with Scott Disick

In the world of fashion, there is currently one set of genetically blessed sisters that reign supreme, walking on every runway, landing all the major campaigns and endorsement deals, and gracing what feels like every single cover of Vogue‘s September issue worldwide. Of course, we could be talking about none other than Gigi and Bella Hadid. But this high-fashion duo had better start keeping a close eye on their It-Girl crowns as it seems there’s another set of siblings gunning for their title: Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin, who both made headlines of their own this week.

First, Amelia Gray, 16, made her runway debut on Monday, opening and closing the Dennis Basso Spring/Summer 2018 show; as she wrote on on Instagram, “I am speechless, thank you for letting me open your show! I am eternally grateful!” And while Delilah Belle didn’t hit any runways this season, the 19-year-old IMG model did make a serious fashion statement, stepping out the same night her sister walked her first show with fellow cool teens Madison Beer and YouTube star Suede Brooks, as well as 34-year-old father of three Scott Disick.

Instead of your standard fashion week party, the model attended an event held in honor of the sixth anniversary of the restaurant Catch. While Disick kept his outfit casual in a Balenciaga hoodie and multi-print pants, Delilah went for a barely-there, club-ready look in a very tiny flesh-colored bodysuit with gold chain detailing at the straps, a whole lot of (deeply risky) side-boob, and a super high-cut thong bottom. She coupled the bodysuit with a pair of ripped up, low-slung, light wash jeans and baby pink lace-up booties.

