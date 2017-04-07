David Beckham Somehow Found Room for Another Tattoo – See it Now

David Beckham is never not adding to his tattoo collection. After accumulating more than 40 pieces of ink, the 41-year-old soccer star (and best dad ever, according to wife Victoria) revealed that he just found space for even more ink – this time, a mysterious design on his leg.

Beckham shared an Instagram photo of famed tattoo artist Mark Mahoney of Shamrock Social Club hard at work on his leg, with the caption “Nice little shin piece with the legend Mark Mahoney”. The new ink joins a wide collection of artwork, including phrases like “Dream big, be unrealistic,” “In the face of adversity” and “Let them hate as long as they fear”, among many more (including some drawn by daughter Harper, 5).



Nice little shin piece with the legend Mark Mahoney 🔥 @shamrocksocialclub A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 6, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

And he’s not the only member of his family getting inked these days. His oldest son, Brooklyn, got his first tattoo just last week, from Mahoney as well. The 18-year-old posted a shot of his art — a Native American wearing a traditional feather headdress — in the works as well, adding, “Thank you so much Mark x just like dads”.

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Of course, Brooklyn has quite a few tattoos to go before he’s really just like dad, especially at the rate Beckham, Sr. keeps adding them. (And he knows what you’re thinking – and no, he’s not worried about what he’ll look like when he’s 60.)

