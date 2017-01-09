Globes at the Globes! 11 Daringly Plunging Gowns That Might Just Defy Gravity

We’re not sure how actresses avoided wardrobe malfunctions while rocking these plunging necklines, but we are truly impressed

By @mariayagoda

Updated

More

1 of 11

REX/Shutterstock

KRISTEN BELL

Despite her super bold Jenny Packham look, Bell's post-Globes plan is ... incredibly low-key. "We’re going to play Settlers of Catan at 8:00 p.m.," husband Dax Shepard said on the carpet.

2 of 11

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

She definitely took the night's theme very literally in golden, globe-y Ralph Lauren Collection. 

3 of 11

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

SOFIA VERGARA

We don't know where her bronzed bod ends and her golden lace Zuhair Murad Couture gown begins. 

4 of 11

 

SARAH JESSICA PARKER

"Help us, double-sided tape, you're our only hope." (She's in Vera Wang Collection and paying tribute to Princess Leia.)

5 of 11

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

EMMA STONE

The actress goes for a star-spangled plunge in Valentino Haute Couture. 

6 of 11

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Steve Granitz/WireImage

JESSICA BIEL

The star (in Elie Saab) doubled up on the skin-baring with a deep plunge and high slit.

7 of 11

Frazer Harrison/Getty

MANDY MOORE

Her show-stopping Naeem Khan gown takes "plunging" to a new and exciting place.

8 of 11

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

The supermodel dazzled in a characteristically plunging, curve-flaunting Reem Acra gown.

9 of 11

Getty

JESSICA CHASTAIN

The actress (in Prada) rocked the off-the-shoulder look and miraculously avoided slippage.

10 of 11

Venturelli/WireImage

LAURA DERN

Everything's in bloom for Laura Dern (in Burberry).

11 of 11

Venturelli/WireImage

KRISTIN CAVALLARI

Tape is magic, as she proves in Idan Cohen.

See Also

More

More