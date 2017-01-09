Globes at the Globes! 11 Daringly Plunging Gowns That Might Just Defy Gravity
We’re not sure how actresses avoided wardrobe malfunctions while rocking these plunging necklines, but we are truly impressed
Updated
More
1 of 11
KRISTEN BELL
Despite her super bold Jenny Packham look, Bell's post-Globes plan is ... incredibly low-key. "We’re going to play Settlers of Catan at 8:00 p.m.," husband Dax Shepard said on the carpet.
2 of 11
PRIYANKA CHOPRA
She definitely took the night's theme very literally in golden, globe-y Ralph Lauren Collection.
3 of 11
SOFIA VERGARA
We don't know where her bronzed bod ends and her golden lace Zuhair Murad Couture gown begins.
4 of 11
SARAH JESSICA PARKER
"Help us, double-sided tape, you're our only hope." (She's in Vera Wang Collection and paying tribute to Princess Leia.)
5 of 11
EMMA STONE
The actress goes for a star-spangled plunge in Valentino Haute Couture.
6 of 11
JESSICA BIEL
The star (in Elie Saab) doubled up on the skin-baring with a deep plunge and high slit.
7 of 11
MANDY MOORE
Her show-stopping Naeem Khan gown takes "plunging" to a new and exciting place.
8 of 11
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
The supermodel dazzled in a characteristically plunging, curve-flaunting Reem Acra gown.
9 of 11
JESSICA CHASTAIN
The actress (in Prada) rocked the off-the-shoulder look and miraculously avoided slippage.
10 of 11
LAURA DERN
Everything's in bloom for Laura Dern (in Burberry).
11 of 11
KRISTIN CAVALLARI
Tape is magic, as she proves in Idan Cohen.