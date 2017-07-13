New England Patriots' Danny Amendola Confirms His Hot Athlete Status by Signing with Ford Models

Most people are probably familiar with Danny Amendola for one of two reasons. Either you know him as the two-time Super Bowl Champion and wide receiver on the New England Patriots or you know him as the consummate Instagram boyfriend of former Miss USA turned social media star extraordinaire, Olivia Culpo. But in either case, starting today you’re about to know the athlete for an all new reason as he’s just signed on with Ford Models, making him the first NFL athlete the agency has ever signed.

Though he may not have been formerly represented before now, Amendola has already started his modeling portfolio. He made his catwalk debut back in February during the wild ride that was Philipp Plein’s New York fashion week show, where he walked alongside other male celebs like Young Thug, Desiigner, Fetty Wap and Jeremy “Hot Mugshot Guy” Meeks.

But signing with Ford marks the first time the football player has had a formal agency behind him, one which also represents men like Channing Tatum, pro surfer Danny Fuller and Karl Lagerfeld’s muse Brad Kroenig, meaning there could be a whole lot more smizing in his very near future.

And Danny is pumped: “I am truly excited to be represented by Ford Models and to be a part of their substantial legacy in the modeling industry,” the athlete, 31, said in the official press release announcing his partnership with the modeling agency. “While football has been my primary focus, I have always appreciated fashion and I look forward to collaborating with designers I admire and respect.”

Sam Doerfler, the Men’s Director at Ford, also has some big plans for the partnership. “We are thrilled to represent Danny Amendola, not only one of the top athletes in his field, but also a man of great character,” Doerfler said. “Danny’s work ethic, drive, and track record of success help make him the perfect fit to partner with some of the best brands and creative teams in the fashion industry, and we look forward to bringing him those opportunities.”

It seems only a matter of time until Danny and Olivia land a couple photo shoot of their own à la Gigi and Zayn.

What runway show would you love to see Danny walk in next? Which brand should he be the face of? Sound off below!