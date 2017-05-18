Buy It Now: Dannijo's New Versatile Jewelry Collection Is Perfect for Your Summer Suitcase

With summer holidays and travel plans quickly approaching, it’s hard to ignore all those packing anxieties. What deserves a spot in your suitcase? How many shoes do you really need? What jewelry matches with everything? Luckily, we found a solution to the last stressor: a new jewelry capsule that will change the way you pack your accessories.

Based on the idea of versatility and travel, Dannijo has introduced a new collection perfect for your summer wardrobe. “I recently went on a spontaneous girls trip to Mexico followed by a week in LA and I wanted to pack easy pieces that could take me from day into night,” says Co-Founder and Creative Director Danielle Snyder. “So I designed this collection with my upcoming trips in mind (from beach to city). It’s well suited for someone on the go and travel friendly.”

Jetsetter, influencer and social media star Olivia Culpo definitely knows a thing or two about being on the go.

From fashion shows to red carpets and global event appearances, her travels call for a variety of dress codes and she says these pieces go with everything in her wardrobe. “I love the versatility of the collection and how easy the pieces transition from day into night,” Culpo shares. “I love the Carmen because it’s an interesting interpretation on the classic hoop.”

The capsule collection includes six versatile statement pieces ranging in price from $85 to $295. Shop this travel perfect collection at dannijo.com and other Dannijo must-have summer jewels at shopbp.com.

Which pieces are you loving? Share below!