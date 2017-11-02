Daniella Rodriguez had a lot of reasons to celebrate on Wednesday night.

Not only did the 21-year-old beauty queen’s boyfriend, Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, win the World Series with his team, but she then was given the surprise of her life when he dropped down on one knee during a live television interview and proposed.

Correa barely got his “Will you marry me?” question out before Rodriguez leaped from behind a crowd barrier and jumped into his arms, kissing him and screaming, “Oh my God. Oh my God.”

Correa, undeterred and seeking an answer, asked, “Yes?”

“Yes,” Rodriguez said.

She later showed off her mega-carat engagement ring on her Instagram Stories, writing “I said yessssss!!!!!”

The teardrop-shaped diamond, which dazzled on camera, is set on top of double diamond bands that separated on each side and came together in the center. The center diamond was surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds as well for maximum sparkle.

1 night, 2 rings. Carlos Correa proposes! Congrats to the Correa's! #WorldSeries https://t.co/SgRGw0NVGZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2017

Rodriguez was Miss Texas USA 2016 and Miss Texas Teen USA 2013.

She and Correa frequently post sweet photos of themselves on Instagram, with Rodriguez calling Correa “the love of my life” in a post recently. “I love you with all my heart.”