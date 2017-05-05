Anna Wintour Celebrates Becoming a Dame While Wearing Sunglasses, Naturally

Over the course of her incredibly illustrious career, Anna Wintour has racked up pretty much every honor the fashion industry can bestow upon her. Not only has she occupied one of the most important and influential positions in the sartorial world, serving as the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue since the ’80s, but she’s also gone on to become the first ever Creative Director of Condé Nast, a job created especially for her, not to mention she’s the definition of a living legend thanks to her iconic bob, sunglasses, and penchant for all Chanel everything (and that caricature of her in The Devil Wears Prada certainly didn’t hurt either). And now, hot on the heels of fellow fashionable luminary Victoria Beckham being honored, the editrix is adding another feather to her cap, being bestowed with the title of Dame Commander.

In case Wintour’s calendar for May wasn’t already busy enough, what with the huge responsibility of pulling off the momentous feat that is the Met Gala on her shoulders and planning her only daughter’s wedding to the son of former Vogue Italia Editor-in-Chief Franca Sozzani on the horizon, she also had another very important event to attend–the ceremony for her own Damedom. Like much of her work throughout the industry, Wintour kept her participation in the event and meeting with the Queen almost completely under wraps with no personal announcement or fanfare, leaving that responsibility up to her equally stylish daughter Bee Shaffer.

Dame Anna Wintour A post shared by Hildy Kuryk (@hildykuryk) on May 5, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

Shaffer posted a picture of her mom post-ceremony, smiling for the camera with her hands clasped in her lap and her signature bob and pitch-black sunglasses in place, paired with an ornate diamond choker, and a modest, short-sleeve, tweed, millennial pink cocktail dress, likely from her brand of choice Chanel. But the simple sheath was also the perfect canvas for her assortment of new medals which she proudly wore announcing her new Royal-adjacent status. So from now on, in the immortal words of Janet Jackson, It’s Anna…Dame Wintour if you’re nasty.

