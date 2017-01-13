Dakota Johnson May Stop Doing Nude Scenes When Her ‘Boobs Start Sagging’

If you’ve been counting down the days until Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters and have had Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s new song for the film, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” playing on repeat, you’ll be interested in this news. Dakota Johnson (a.k.a. Anastasia Steele) landed Vogue‘s February cover and talks about – what else – those nude scenes.

Since Fifty Shades of Grey debuted in 2015, she’s been a style star to watch on the red carpet. But one of the reasons her performance was so attention-grabbing was the lack of clothes she wore during the film.

“Nudity is really interesting for an actor,” she told the magazine. “Jamie [Dornan] and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total d–k? There’s no makeup. There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There’s no jewelry to give you a clue about social status. So it becomes purely about the performance.”

She has two more Fifty Shades films coming up, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed (plus all the attendant nudity that will come along them them), but she’s not sure how long she will continue with nude scenes throughout her career. “Will I stop doing nude scenes when my boobs start sagging? I don’t know,” she says. “Maybe I have more of a European mind-set about these things. I don’t want to see someone wearing a bra and underwear in a sex scene. Let’s be honest about it. People are naked when they f–k.”

RELATED PHOTOS: You Asked, We Found

Part of that rebellious attitude comes from being the child of two rebellious young Hollywood icons – Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. And her mom is still keeping up with her, style move for style move: Johnson reveals that she and her mom both visited the same tattoo artist, Dr. Woo, to get different words – “tender” for Johnson, “hush” for Griffith – tattooed on their hands and arms.

And with her commitment to playing Anastasia Steele for at least two more films, Johnson still plans to be as provocative as ever, as evidenced by the philosophical statement she poses to Vogue (which hits newsstands January 24): “Isn’t God’s gift to humans the orgasm?”

What do you think of Johnson’s cover?