Dakota Johnson Takes the Plunge in Valentino at Fifty Shades Darker Premiere in L.A.

Dakota Johnson is going Fifty Shades lighter.

The actress, 27, looked effortlessly chic at the Fifty Shades Darker premiere held inside The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The back of the dress is just as beautiful! #DakotaJohnson #fiftyshadesdarker A photo posted by Fifty Shades Darker (@fiftyshadesmovie) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:29pm PST

For the red carpet event, Johnson opted for a single-color crepe dress from Valentino’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

Though the color was simply blush, she was oozing romantic glamour with her plunging neckline and backless criss cross detailing.

And Johnson made sure to put all the focus on her designer gown as she pulled back her brunette tresses into a low braid and color coordinated her eyeshadow and lip color in mauve.

Also at the premiere were Jamie Dornan, Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden, author E.L. James and Rita Ora, who wore Giambattista Valli Spring 2017 Couture.

Mia Grey is here! @ritaora wears a flowing floral gown to the #fiftyshadesdarker premiere. A photo posted by Fifty Shades Darker (@fiftyshadesmovie) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

Before the premiere, many of the Fifty Shades stars attended a masquerade ball for fans at L.A.’s Vibiana.

Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters on Friday, Feb. 10 – just in time for Valentine’s Day.