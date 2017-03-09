Dakota Fanning Remembers Exactly What She Wore to Her First Red Carpet — and Shares More Style Memories

Dakota Fanning has been into high heels for the past 21 of her 23 years — since she first got her hands on a pair of her aunt’s when she was two years old. So it’s no wonder the star is revealing all of her fashion secrets in a new style diary for Jimmy Choo — and we’ve got a sneak peek. See what she had to say below, and watch the video below for an inside look at her glamorous Los Angeles photo shoot.

“My earliest fashion memory is clomping around in my aunt’s heels, while visiting her in Miami,” Fanning says in an interview for the brand’s website. “I was probably around two years old, and apparently insisted on wearing them absolutely everywhere the entire trip.”

For the actress, who was the youngest SAG Awards nominee in history at just 8 years old, fashion seems to have always held an important role in her career — so much so that she remembers exactly what she wore to her first major red carpet.

“My first red carpet memory is the I Am Sam premiere,” she says. “It was my first film, therefore my first premiere. I wore a satin champagne colored dress with capped sleeves. I had a purse that was black patent and shaped like a present, which I thought was very chic. I am sure I still have it somewhere. I do not really look back and cringe too much. Definitely more of a warm nostalgia.”

And it took her another 13 years to achieve her ultimate fashion moment last summer.

“Recently I wore a Miu Miu dress to the Venice Film Festival,” she shares. “It looked like a mermaid’s tail, and it was truly my dream dress. I felt absolutely magical in it and taking it off was really hard… That dress, combined with such a glamorous location, was a very special moment for me.”

When she’s not walking on a red carpet, however, you can expect to find her strutting around her N.Y.C. neighborhood in a slightly less elevated fashion.

“I am more a flats girl when I am in New York because there is so much walking involved when you live in the city,” she says. “There is a grounded agility that a flat can bring that just cannot be accomplished in heels, no matter how well you walk in them! But with that being said, I love heels of all kinds. Chunky platforms in particular.”

So when she was asked to name a favorite shoe — ranging from sky-high sandals to chic white sneakers — from her Jimmy Choo shoot, she chose the sneakers, obviously.



“There was a pristine white sneaker that I absolutely adored. Very practical, and I love a slightly dirty white sneaker so I wouldn’t mind if the city stuck to them after a while. There was also a beautiful strappy heel with metallic purples and greens. The straps were like the vines of the flower that unfolded across the toes.”

She applies that same sense of variation to her own style, loving everything from shredded denim to high couture, and she confirms that ‘t even she can’t keep up with her ever-changing sense of style.

“It really changes all the time,” she says. “I think I usually have a vibe in mind when I am getting ready and try to execute that as best as I can. I am more traditional than not, but I also like to surprise people, so I try to throw something untraditional into my wardrobe just to keep people on their toes!”

