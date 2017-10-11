British actress Daisy Ridley broke onto the scene when she played Rey, the new heroine in Star Wars: The Force Awakens nearly two years ago. Now, the star seems to have traveled light years ahead in her career, and has two major films on the horizon, both of which are hitting theaters at the end of this year. First, she’ll star in a remake of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express and then she’ll reprise her breakout role for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Needless to say, it’s been a whirlwind time for the 25-year-old actress, who also covers Vogue‘s November issue, and she admits the stress of being thrust in the spotlight has gotten to her. “Everything was so confusing,” she told Vogue. “People were recognizing me—I still don’t know how to handle it. My skin got really bad because I was stressed. It was crippling. I just felt so seen and so self-conscious.”

But there are some perks, like getting to experiment with fashion and wear glamorous gowns on the red carpet, from the Oscar de la Renta black and white gown she wore to the Met Gala this year or a sparkly silver Chanel dress to the Academy Awards in 2016.

But in her off time, Ridley wouldn’t describe herself as a total fashionista.

“Usually [my style] is like a four-year-old boy,” the actress said in Vogue‘s 73 Questions video series. Growing up, Ridley says she “was a little tomboy” with “insane amounts of energy,” and not quite interested in fashion. However, she enjoys going glam for red carpet events now.

The star also revealed who she thinks the most fashionable person alive today is, and her answer’s one that most of us would probably agree with. “Rihanna!” Ridley said without hesitation.

Besides expressing herself through her clothing, the Star Wars actress has four tattoos (“I have four more than my mom probably wanted!”) including her most recent, which has a special family meaning. On the side of her torso, celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo gave Ridley a star within a cyclone to represent “the solidity of my family within all of the other craziness that goes on.”

“I don’t need a tattoo to represent my life,” Ridley continued. “But I really love it. I like looking at it and thinking about all of the things that are constant.”

