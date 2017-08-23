Daenerys’s White Coat on Game of Thrones Foreshadowed That Viserion Moment

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

Sunday night’s Game of Thrones episode was packed with action, but when viewers weren’t mourning Daenerys’s dragon Viserion or squealing over the tense relationship between Sansa and Arya, they were busy fawning over Dany’s scene-stealing white coat.

When Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) decided to fly north of the wall to save Jon (Kit Harington) and his crew, she changed into a stunning white fur jacket to brave the chilly temperatures. According to Game of Thrones costume designer Michele Clapton, there were multiple hidden meanings behind the coat’s cut, color, and material.

While the white color helped Daenerys to blend in with the snow (and make her less of an easy target for javelin-throwing White Walkers), the texture was a nod to her changing relationship with Jon. Aside from keeping her warm, the fur (or faux fur, in this case), represented her new attitude toward the King in the North.

“I really wanted there to be a definite shift in her look as she embraces aiding Jon’s team trapped north of the wall,” Clapton told InStyle by email. “I also wanted a sense of great beauty and drama. Dany is elevating her look to that of Warrior Queen, with the beautiful silver Mother of Dragons chain worn across her chest in military style, completing the look.” (Shop an exact replica of the chain Clapton created for MEY Designs for $3,650).

Along with a nod to Jon (and his winter-ready outfits), the coat’s shape also reflected some other important players in Daenerys’s story. “I knew the silhouette that I wanted: It had to mirror the Unsullied and also her brother Viserys’s costume,” Clapton told us. Which other character is a reminder of Viserys? Daenerys’s dragon, Viserion, who was tragically killed and then turned into a White Walker in the episode. That, my friends, is what we call foreshadowing.

All I want to know is who is the tailor for Dany. I mean her outfits be on point. Who is the chanel of dragon stone 🤔 #ThronesYall — Egg (@Sir88keyz) August 21, 2017

Did Clapton just foretell that Dany is soon to become THE queen (and not just Jon’s)? We’ll have to watch the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale on Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET to find out.

