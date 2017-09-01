3 Labor Day Weekend Outfit Ideas to Shop Now (and Wear Through Fall!)

Labor Day Weekend may be the unofficial end of summer but it also means picnics, parties, hanging out with friends and a (much needed) long weekend. No matter what you have on your calendar for the holiday hiatus – a dinner party, backyard BBQ, or brunch with friends – you can plan on looking cute and fashionable with these fool-proof outfits. The best part? Not only are they totally on trend, they’re also extremely transitional so you can wear them now and throughout the fall season! Scroll down to shop your favorite looks and get ready to rock the holiday weekend – and beyond – in style.

If You’re Going to a Dinner Party:

Dress up a pair of distressed boyfriend jeans with pretty pink hues and modern hoop earrings. We love the off-the-shoulder silhouette of this top and the stars are a fun way to get in the holiday spirit (without being all red, white and blue). Add a lady-like crossbody bag and pearl embellished sandals to complete the look.

Clockwise from left: Buy It! Caroline Constas top, $395; American Eagle Outfitters jeans, $49.95; Adornmonde earrings, $80; Madewell crossbody bag, $88; Summit mules, $188.95

If You’re Going to a Backyard BBQ:

A pleated midi skirt in a fun print looks effortless and chic when paired with a ruffled tank. Add espadrilles, a gold bangle and a brown suede hobo handbag for a ’60s bohemian vibe that is perfect for a sunny, backyard BBQ.

Clockwise from top left: Buy It! H&M handbag, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); Tory Burch skirt, $199 (orig. $395); Amber Sceats bracelet, $119; J.Crew Factory top, $29.50 (orig. $59.50); Soludos espadrilles, $88.95

If You’re Going to Brunch with Friends:

Fashionistas everywhere love a cute and flirty wrap dress and this green ruffled number makes for a perfect brunch ensemble. Pair it with some mod white booties and a straw bag for a French-girl flair. Finish the look with a dainty, personal necklace and pink lip and you’re ready to celebrate the holiday with style and grace (and maybe even a few mimosas too!).

Clockwise from left: Buy It! Topshop dress, $80; Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Creme Lipstick, $30; Kendra Scott necklace, $65; Pixie Market straw handbag, $82; Steve Madden booties, $129.95

Which Labor Day Weekend outfit are you loving? Comment below and let us know!