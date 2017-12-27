14 Curve-Friendly Dresses to Wear to All Of Your Holiday Parties

Curve-Friendly Holiday Dresses

Feathers, sequins, velvet, metallics, and ruffles are just some of the ways to go glam for the holidays. And if you're looking for some fabulous curve-friendly party dresses, we've rounded up 14 of our favorite styles - including this chic black dress as seen on model Ashley Graham from her recent collection with Dressbarn. No matter your shape, size or style vibe these curve-friendly dresses will have you feeling and looking fabulous for all of your holiday festivities. Scroll through to start shopping!