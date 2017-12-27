14 Curve-Friendly Dresses to Wear to All Of Your Holiday Parties

Shop our 14 favorite curve-friendly party dresses for all of your holiday festivities

By

Posted on

More

1 of 15

Ashley Graham/Instagram

Curve-Friendly Holiday Dresses

Feathers, sequins, velvet, metallics, and ruffles are just some of the ways to go glam for the holidays. And if you're looking for some fabulous curve-friendly party dresses, we've rounded up 14 of our favorite styles - including this chic black dress as seen on model Ashley Graham from her recent collection with Dressbarn. No matter your shape, size or style vibe these curve-friendly dresses will have you feeling and looking fabulous for all of your holiday festivities. Scroll through to start shopping!

2 of 15

 

FOREVER21

Buy It! Plus Size Velvet Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $35; forever21.com

3 of 15

 

ELOQUII

Buy It! Noir Jolie Dress, $299.90; eloquii.com

4 of 15

 

MISSGUIDED

Buy It! Curve Purple Velour Dress, $31; missguidedus.com

5 of 15

 

ADRIANNA PAPELL

Buy It! Bell Sleeve Sequin Sheath Dress, $149.40 (orig. $249); nordstrom.com

6 of 15

 

VIOLETA

Buy It! Metallic Appliqué Dress, $89.99 (orig. $119.99); mango.com

7 of 15

Courtesy ASOS

ASOS CURVE

Buy It! TFNC Plus Wrap Over Sequin Midi Dress, $103; asos.com

8 of 15

 

LANE BRYANT

Buy It! Velvet Pleated Midi Dress, $99.95; lanebryant.com

9 of 15

 

ASHLEY STEWART

Buy It! Flutter Sheath Dress, $26.99 (orig. $59.50); ashleystewart.com

10 of 15

 

BOOHOO

Buy It! Plus Tilly Heavy Embroidered Midi Dress, $44 (orig. $74); boohoo.com

11 of 15

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

CITY CHIC

Buy It! Clara Convertible Lace Dress, $149; bloomingdales.com

12 of 15

 

MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS

Buy It! Garden Print Cold Shoulder Dress, $44.36 (orig. $175); bloomingdales.com

13 of 15

 

H&M+

Buy It! Patterned Wrap Dress, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); hm.com

14 of 15

 

GLAMOROUS

Buy It! Metallic Dot Drop Waist Dress, $99; nordstrom.com

15 of 15

 

TORRID

Buy It! Special Occasion Wine Velvet Slip Dress, $66.67 (orig. $88.90); torrid.com

See Also

More

More