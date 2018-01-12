Emma Roberts Debuts Edgy, Blunt Bangs at the Critics Choice Awards

Emma Roberts stepped out at the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet while debuting a new look.

The Scream Queens star, 26, was joined by her fiancé Evan Peters at the awards show on Thursday in Santa Monica, California.

Roberts wore a white strapless silk satin Giorgio Armani column dress that she paired with a white one-button peak lapel satin jacket and Norman Silverman jewelry, while Peters went with a classic look in a black tuxedo.

While Roberts was there to support Peters on his nomination for best actor in a movie made for TV or limited series for his role in American Horror Story: Cult, it was her bangs that caught the most attention.

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The star’s blonde bangs were an edgy new look for the actress as they ended just above her eyebrows. She also sported a structured gold clutch with pink lipstick.

Roberts is not a stranger to changing her looks. She’s gone from long, dark, auburn strands to a short blonde bob and then long again — all within the span of a few months.

Emma Watson also debuted baby bangs last week. Laurent Viteur/WireImage; Emma Watson/Instagram

“I go through phases,” she said in an interview in November. “Sometimes I like having long hair because I can put it up in a ponytail but I love having short hair because I can just roll out of bed.”

Roberts isn’t the only one debuting a new look. Emma Watson recently showed off baby bangs as well when she shared her bold new look last week.

Watson posted a selfie to promote a book she’s selected for her book club and included a glimpse of her new cut in the shot as well.

“Have you had a chance to pick up a copy of @oursharedshelf Jan/Feb book choice, Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by @renieddolodge ?! #oursharedshelf,” she captioned the photo.