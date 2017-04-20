Soccer Player Cristiano Ronaldo, Self-Proclaimed Lover of Skinny Jeans, Set to Launch His Own Denim Line

Cristiano Ronaldo is making another play in the fashion world.

The world-famous soccer player has been designing men’s underwear for his label CR7 (and modeling it, too!) since 2013. But this spring, he’s covering up those sexy legs of his for his newest venture — a CR7 Denim line for men that launches at the end of this month.

“In the past, I’ve really struggled to find premium denim that’s actually comfortable when you’re on the move,” the Portuguese athlete, 32, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “This is something that was really important to me when we started developing CR7 Denim. I wanted these jeans to be made to be lived in.” (CR7 is named after his initials and Real Madrid shirt number.)

His launch includes a lineup full of super-stretchy jeans. “One thing you really can’t tell just by looking is that this denim is designed for motion on the body and ultimate comfort,” says the sports star, who boasts 98.4 million Instagram followers. “Using our stretch technology, we’ve made these jeans to move with you, wherever the day may take you.”

“I’m a person that believes in constantly moving forward and progressing in life, both on and off the playing field,” he says. “And I believe that if you’re not truly comfortable, then you’re not truly living. CR7 is a brand for people that live by these same philosophies.”

Therefore, there are five variations on his favorite fit, skinny jeans — Type R is Modern Straight, Type C is Slim Straight, Type T is Tapered, Type S is Super Skinny and, not for the faint of heart, Type P is Painted On Skinny.

“I love the skinny jeans, and we have a particular pair in a navy resin color with white paint splatter that have become my go-to,” he tells us of the style, shown below, which retails for $129.50. “I actually wore them in the brand campaign film, and haven’t been able to take them off since. There’s just something about these jeans that really fit my athletic build perfectly.”

Big announcement coming @cr7limitless . Any ideas? A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Why paint splatters? “I think distressing often adds an extra element of style to denim, which I love,” he explains. “You’ll actually see many styles in this collection with tears and paint splatter because that’s what I like.”

His debut goes beyond jeans, too, and includes denim shirts, denim jackets and denim shorts, all of which range from $49.50 to 179.50.

Ronaldo has long been interested in fashion, and has even appeared in Emporio Armani’s Underwear campaign in 2010 (below, for your recollection). In fact, he says he’s drawing upon his work modeling, wearing luxurious clothes for events and designing underwear to influence his line.

“My past experiences with fashion have certainly taught me a lot about what I do and don’t like when it comes to what I wear, and they were really the first steps towards what I’m doing now with CR7 Denim,” he says. “What I’ve really discovered is that fashion is a personal taste, meaning that this collection isn’t just about looking like me. While the collection is certainly inspired by me and the styles that I like, the range goes so much further and becomes much more about my values and the active, on-the-go lifestyle that I lead.”

And if women are wondering when they can get their hands on some of Ronaldo’s pants themselves, he says you’ll just have to wait a little longer. “Because CR7 Denim is all about living a certain way of life, designing for women would be a logical next step, and an exciting one too,” he says. “You’ll have to stay tuned.”

The collection will be available online at cr7.com later this month.