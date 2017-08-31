Style

The Craziest TRL Outfits Ever, From Beyoncé's Crystal 'Bootylicious' Belt to Jennifer Lopez's Juicy Track Suit and Beyond!

ICYMI: MTV has heard your cries for early aughts nostalgia, so the network is bringing back its highly popular, music(?)-driven show, Total Request Live! In honor of the return this October, we’re looking back at some of the artists who hit the Big Apple stage from 1998 to 2008 with their head-turning, jaw-dropping and just down right ~amazing~ outfits

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

MADONNA, 2000

Madonna wants YOU! to wear more leather.

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty

BEYONCE, 2001

Your body will always be too bootylicious for us (babe).

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty

DESTINY'S CHILD (2001)

Flight to NYC: $500. Glam Squad: $2,000. Wearing a custom Tina Knowles' costume: priceless.

Scott Gries/Getty

Jennifer Lopez, 2002

JLo's Juicy tracksuit was what our early-aught fashion dreams where made of. As for wearing it with one pant leg pulled up, only Jenny from the Block could pull that off.

Getty (4)

BRITNEY SPEARS (2002/2003/2003/2003)

And the winner is: Britney Spears' abs.

Scott Gries/Getty

KATIE HOLMES, 2002

Those boot-cut jeans are definitley straight out of Joey Potter's closet.

Getty (2)

CHRISTINA AGUILERA (2000/2004)

The chameleon didn't only switch up her style over the years, she played with her hair color too.

Getty (2)

JESSICA SIMPSON (2003/2004)

Her boots are made for walking ...and her hair is full of secrets.

Getty

ASHLEE SIMPSON, 2004

There is so much to upack about this lewk, that we'll just let you stare at it for a while.

Mark Mainz/Getty

ASHLEY AND MARY-KATE OLSEN, 2004

Their hemlines may have gotten longer, but their heels definitley haven't gotten any higher.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

RIHANNA, 2005

Once a risk-taker, always a risk-taker.

Getty

KELLY CLARKSON, 2005

We're not sure what style move is more polarizing: the pants tucked into her boots or the crochet pot holder top.

Evan Agostini/Getty

DAKOTA FANNING, 2005

Whether it's Limited Too or Rodarte, Dakota always turns up in style.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

ALICIA KEYS, 2006

We wonder if you had to show your abs before getting through security at TRL studios.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

MANDY MOORE, 2006

Bermuda shorts + Sequin Sweatshirts = This Is Us (in 2006)

Bryan Bedder/Getty

CARMEN ELECTRA, 2006

She's always been a star.

Scott Gries/Getty

LINDSAY LOHAN, 2007

2007 was a time before high-waisted jeans were a thing.

Scott Gries/Getty

CAMERON DIAZ, 2007

There's now doubt that Diaz could still make this denim dress look cool.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty

KIM KARDASHIAN, 2007

Dash Doll 4-ever.

Getty (2)

FERGIE, 2007

The singer hit the TRL stage twice in 2007, and she made sure to wear all the trends.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

MARIAH CAREY, 2008

Something tells us Mimi still has this rainbow mini in her closet and would wear it on her next date night.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

KATY PERRY, 2008

Bish stole my look.

JESSICA ALBA, 2008

We think this is the last time we spotted Alba in opaque tights.

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

TAYLOR SWIFT, 2008

If the old Taylor could come to the phone, she'd tell you boys come and go but cowboy boots are forever.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

MILEY CYRUS, 2008

Before Malibu Miley, there was punk rock Miley.

