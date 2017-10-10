The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios Is Back with a New Clothing Collection (and the Sayings Are Just as Fun as Her First)

Earlier this year, Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios segued from reality star to fashion designer when she teamed up with Riot Society for a line of merch donning her infamous one-liners from the show, including “Platinum Vagine” and “Dude I Need Sushi.” And after a successful sell-out launch, she’s back for another collection with the company.

When her first line exceeded the brand’s projected monthly goal within the first 24 hours on the market, Riot Society jumped at the chance to team up with the reality star on a second collection. The brand explained that they’re focusing more on Olympios’ fashion sense and less on her wacky sayings this time, but there are still plenty of fun phrases in the mix.

The collection features a lot of long-sleeve shirts with rose, lip and flame prints embroidery, as well as many covered in whimsical sayings such as “Anti Drama Drama Club” and “Babes Against Bulls—t.”

“It’s been a blast and an honor working with Riot Society,” Olympios tells PEOPLE. “It’s a great collaboration and we connected even better on these new items than we did on the initial release in April. As you’ll see, there’s a whole lot of Corinne in this new collection.”

To really get a sense of just how much “Corinne” is in it, take a look at this video above where you can see the star behind-the-scenes at the photoshoot talking about her modeling techniques, what treats she indulged in on set (nope, not cheese pasta) and why her favorite piece in the collection is the “Anti Drama Drama Club” shirt. “I think with all the drama I’ve dealt with and everything like that … this shirt is just kind of like comical and fun. I love it. Super fall.”

Riot Society said in a press release that this partnership has been “a great marriage being that we share a similar balance of fun and fashion.” As for the next step for the collab? They plan to bring it to major retailers in the near future.

You can shop the new styles at TeamCornShop.com today.