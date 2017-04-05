Bachelor Nation has some new shirts to obsess over.

Season 21’s cheese-pasta-eating villain Corinne Olympios debuted her Riot Society collection on Tuesday, and the reality star, 25, did not leave any of her Bachelor sayings and infamous moments out.

With shirts, muscle tanks and long-sleeve tops available for both men and women, fans can wear apparel with one-liners such as “Make America Corinne Again” and “Dude I Need Sushi.”

But our favorite selections include all the controversial things she’s said — and did — on Nick Viall‘s season (after all, he did name her the best-dressed contestant on his season). Between finding out she has a nanny named Raquel to napping in the middle of a rose ceremony, those notorious moments are highlighted in Olympios’ new fashion collection.

For $22, you can showcase Olympios’ over-the-top behavior with a “Platinum Vagine” muscle tank, inspired by her favorite saying: “My heart is gold and my vagine is platinum.” After all, as the tank’s description reads: “Let the boys know that your vagine is just as precious and unreactive. It takes work to get platinum but even more work for a platinum vagine.”

Also included are “I Need A Raquel” shirts and yellow “I Feel Like Napping” shirts with Kanye West‘s Pablo merch-inspired fonts.

This new range of clothes could be a part of her “multi-million dollar business” as she prepares to take over for her father.

Olympios was sent home during week nine of Viall’s season but told PEOPLE she’s looking forward to what lies ahead.

“I love myself,” she shared. “I think being unapologetic and being myself is the best way to me. I wouldn’t change a thing about myself. There’s always room for growth though. It’s only up from here.”