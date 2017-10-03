7 Mesmerizing Makeup Tutorials to Get You in the Halloween Spirit

Halloween is quickly approaching, which means tons of costume inspiration from celebrities obsessed with the holiday like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian West and more. (Vanessa Hudgens recently told us she already knows what she plans on dressing up as at her N.Y.C. American Horror Story themed party this year, and it involves a lot of latex.)

But if makeup is more your thing than shopping around for the perfect costume, YouTube has you covered. Every year, thousands of beauty gurus post their over-the-top Halloween makeup creations that just keep getting better and better.

Whether you plan on recreating the looks or not, these interpretations are too amazing to be missed. Below, the mesmerizing makeup tutorials we’ll be watching on repeat until Halloween night.

Daenerys from Game of Thrones

Still can’t get enough Game of Thrones after this season’s finale? Then grab an icy blonde Daenerys Targaryen wig and do this simple makeup look to feel like the Mother of Dragons.

It Girl

Play off of the recent revival of Stephen King’s It with this girl-inspired version of the classic It clown Pennywise. And spoiler alert! According to the makeup artist in this video, this tutorial actually isn’t as hard to recreate as you might expect.

Glitter Unicorn

Pull out all your unicorn, glitter and holographic makeup to create a playful unicorn look that will have you jumping over the rainbow.

Diamond Skull

Do you crave a scary costume, but don’t want it to be super scary? Then this jeweled skull look is the perfect balance between the two.

Galaxy Girl

Rock a look fit for a galaxy far, far away by mixing together and dabbing on a little face paint to transform yourself into a glamorous girl from outer space.

Devil

Sure, being a devil for Halloween seems so cliché, but spice up your costume with this fiery makeup look. Toss on a pair of devil ears, and you’re done!

The Old Taylor Swift

The old Taylor Swift may be dead (this one’s circa Met Gala 2016), but that doesn’t mean you still shouldn’t get all done up like her for Halloween.

What do you plan on dressing up as for Halloween? Tell us below!

