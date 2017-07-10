The Shapewear That Will Smooth Out All Those Slip Dresses You're Wearing This Summer

It’s no secret that celebrities and fashion girls everywhere are obsessed with slip dresses. The versatility of this ’90s style silhouette makes it the perfect dress for any occasion. The look can be worn dressed up or dressed down, for day or night, or layered and styled to fit any vibe. But the real secret to pulling off a slinky, silky slip dress like a celebrity is all about what’s underneath – the right shapewear. We chatted with Commando Founder and Designer, Kerry O’Brien to find out more about what type of shapewear you should choose to really nail a smooth and seamless look. Scroll down to see what tips and tricks she had to offer:

Q: What is your bestselling shapewear?

KO: Women love our Classic Control Short because it leaves you sleek and smooth but is actually also comfortable! You can wear it all day without wanting to rip it off. Our Two Faced Tech Control Slip is such a beautiful garment, and it’s made from an amazing luxury-technical fabric that has cotton on the inside and microfiber on the outside so dresses drape beautifully over it.

Q: What makes it the perfect option for all the slinky slip dresses that are trending right now?

KO: Since so many slip dresses are made from slinky material, the best thing under a slip dress is truly a control short. Commando’s Classic Control Short has our signature raw-cut edges so there are no bumps or bulges when you’re strutting your stuff. But if the dress has a tank-style top, you could go with a shaping bodysuit, like our Classic Control Bodysuit— it’s a great canvas!

Q: What’s one piece of shapewear everyone should have in their suitcase this summer?

KO: Commando’s Classic Control Thong is fantastic because it just tames your tummy but doesn’t give you pancake butt. Brides love it. But if you’re not a thong girl, our Cotton Control Shortie Short is breathable but still smoothing. It’s a little shorter than our traditional control short, so it works for mini dresses and skirts. When it’s hot out, you won’t wilt while wearing it.

Celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who has worked with Olivia Wilde, Lorde, Karlie Kloss, Elisabeth Moss, Cindy Crawford, Millie Bobby Brown, Demi Moore, among others raved about using Commando shapewear with her clients, saying, “I always go to Commando because it’s the best seamless on the market. The fabric is great under silky dresses because it doesn’t catch. No lines, any of the time!”

Bottom line: When wearing a slip dress don’t forget to smooth it out like the stars with shapewear and banish visible panty lines for good.

