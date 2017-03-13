See Colton Haynes' Incredibly Sparkly Engagement Ring from Jeff Leatham

A proposal is one of those milestone moments in life that you’ll remember forever. So of course, such a special affair requires some equally special, over-the-top moments.

Which in Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes‘ case meant not only a romantic beach getaway with tons of candles and even more rose petals, but also a montage of special video messages from friends and family, including the legendary Cher, who serenaded the couple with their favorite song “I Got You Babe.” And in case that wasn’t already a guaranteed “I do,” the actor’s fiancé Jeff Leatham made sure to seal the deal with a pretty major diamond ring.

Haynes showed off his new matrimonial bling in a FaceTime call to his BFF Ally Maki who in turn promptly shared the good news via a screenshot with her thousands of Instagram followers. In the photo, the actor is visibly moved by all of the fresh emotions of the evening, looking both teary eyed and smiling while partially covering his face and giving Maki a good look at his new band, which features a number of large, sparkling, square-cut diamonds along a band.

Maki wrote a moving tribute to her friend in the caption of her post, saying, “I’m so happy for you my angel. So happy that you found someone who completes you and fills your heart in a way no one else can. Jeff you are family to us now but have been from the start. Thank you for showing him what true love feels like and proving that it exists. You have truly changed his life! So excited to see the journey of where your amazing bond of love takes you both. Love you both so very much!!!”

She also took the opportunity to urge the couple to make all of their bridesmaid dresses couture and dripping in diamonds. Hey, a girl can dream right?

What do you think of Colton’s engagement ring? Sound off below!