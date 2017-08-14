10 Stores That Offer College Student Discounts - and What to Buy for Back to School
Stocking up on the essentials before before you head back to campus this fall? Grab your student I.D., because it’s your ticket to scoring amazing deals on all your must-have fashion and beauty buys
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
With syllabus week just around the corner, it's time to start getting your fashion and beauty arsenal in check. And because there's no reason to spend your entire summer paycheck before you even get to school, we've rounded up the stores that offer discounts just for being a college student. So whether it's an online or in-store deal you're after, here's where to start -- and exactly what you should be adding to your shopping carts.
URBAN OUTFITTERS
Stay cozy -- and cool -- with this Kylie Jenner-approved Champion hoodie.
Buy It! Champion & UO Powerblend Mini Logo Hoodie Sweatshirt, $65; urbanoutfitters.com
Student discount: 10 percent off when you register at urbanoutfitters.com
TOPSHOP
This already worn-in denim jacket is the perfect transition piece from late summer nights to chilly fall mornings.
Buy It! Moto Elbow Rip Oversized Jacket, $95; topshop.com
Student Discount: 10 percent off when you register at topshop.com
SIGMA BEAUTY
Start the year with a brand-new set of makeup brushes. This seven-piece collection has everything you need.
Buy It! Sigma Best of Sigma Brush Set, $92; sigmabeauty.com
Student Discount: 15 percent off when you register at sigmabeauty.com
BED BATH AND BEYOND
And while you're at it, keep your new brushes -- and the rest of your makeup collection -- on display with this see-through organizer.
Buy It! Lori Grenier Clear Stacking Cosmetic Organizer, $49.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
Student Discount: 15 percent off at Bed Bath and Beyond stores with your college I.D.
BANANA REPUBLIC
Consider this v-neck your new early-morning BFF.
Buy It! Banana Republic Machine Washable Merino Boyfriend Vee, $68; bananarepublic.com
Student Discount: 15 percent off at Banana Republic stores with a valid student or teacher I.D.
J.CREW
Last-minute interviews and surprise presentations are never an issue with this go-to black blazer in your arsenal.
Buy It! J. Crew Campbell Blazer, $148; jcrew.com
Student Discount: 15 percent off at J. Crew stores with a valid student or teacher I.D.
MADEWELL
Skip the backpack -- stash your books in this chic leather tote instead.
Buy It! Madewell Transport Tote, $168; madewell.com
Student Discount: 15 percent off at Madewell stores with a valid student or teacher I.D.
REN SKINCARE
Because you should never — we repeat — never go to sleep with your makeup on, a gentle cleanser is a must-have in order to keep your skin in check all semester.
Buy It! Ren Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Milk, $28; renskincare.com
Student Discount: 15 percent off when you sign up at renskincare.com