Riverdale Star Cole Sprouse Gives Beauty Vlogging a Shot in a Hilarious New Video

By @jillianruffo

Posted on

Monica Schipper/WireImage

From The Suite Life to Riverdale to… YouTube beauty tutorials?

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones on the hit CW series, seems to have a new hobby in the works: beauty vlogging — but we don’t think he’ll be quitting his day job any time in the near future. Case in point: in an Instagram video narrated by one of his female co-stars, Sprouse imitates an influencer, pretending to apply makeup and mouthing the steps for his first ever beauty tutorial.

Let #1 beauty vlogger @colesprouse inspire your look today 💄 | 🔁 @camimendes

A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on

In the clip, which was posted first on Sprouse’s co-star Camila Mendes’ Instagram story and then on MTV’s Instagram, Sprouse acts out a tutorial as someone narrates. “So, today I’m going to be showing you how to put on some blush, here’s my product, and I’m going to first start with my lips — oh, under my eyes apparently. What am I doing? I’m crazy! Oh my God!”

From the looks of things, he’ll be applying Cheryl Blossom‘s famous red lipstick soon.

What do you think of Sprouse’s try at beauty vlogging? Sound off in the comments section, below!