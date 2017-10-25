Coco Austin stood out on the red carpet Tuesday in a skin-tight camouflage mini dress that gave photographers a flash of sideboob.

The 38-year-old reality star was all smiles while attending the Loudwire Music Awards at The Novo by Microsoft in Los Angeles, showing off her curves in the Army-inspired ensemble.

“I’m doing the camouflage thing tonight,” Austin said on Snapchat, modeling her outfit in a bathroom mirror video. “Like the boob? Another side profile for the boob fans.”

To accessorize her look, Austin carried an oversize black leather clutch, rocked cream-colored pumps and wore a simple gold necklace. She kept her hair and makeup simple too — popping her lips with pink lipstick, defining her eyes with dark eyeliner, and wearing her signature blonde locks swept to the side.

RELATED: Coco Loves Chanel: The Baby’s Cutest Photos

Austin was there to support husband Ice-T and his rap-metal band Body Count, who were performing at the annual awards show (she shared video of their performance to Snapchat, too).

While lookalike daughter Chanel wasn’t by Austin’s side, she was for sure cheering her dad on at home. After all, Body Count is one of Chanel’s favorite groups.

“She just stars dancing,” Austin told PEOPLE in March of Chanel’s love for her father’s music. “She does this little bop thing when she hears music, especially when she hears Body Count, his rock band. He puts it on loud, and she starts bouncing and [uses] her metal voice.”

Added Ice with a grin: “She screams! Daddy’s little girl.”

RELATED VIDEO: Coco: Chanel Is ‘Like a 30-Year-Old in a 1-Year-Old’s Body’

And though it will be a little bit before Chanel starts walking the red carpet on her own, the tiny tot — who turns 2 in November, will surely be following in her model-mother’s footsteps sometime soon. After all she’s already made her runway debut, having walked alongside her parents in February for Rookie USA’s New York Fashion Week show.

“Chanel was in a daze (not amused) but managed to wave to the crowd,” Austin explained on social media. “First time ever I’m on the catwalk with out heels..I’m clumsy in flats but actually I was wearing sneaker wedges but its still weird)..lol.”