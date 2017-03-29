Coco Austin’s Sexy Lingerie Shoot Is Also Just A Standard Wednesday on Her Snapchat

Coco Austin knows the best model for her lingerie line is herself.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old reality star gave fans a sneak peek at her newest CocoLicious Lingerie collection — taking them behind-the-scenes of its sexy photoshoot.

“Behind the scenes of shooting my 3rd lingerie collection,” she wrote on Facebook, captioning video she had taken on Snapchat. “I channeled all my original poses..I’m tired now..LOL.”

Posing for the cameras in at least nine different looks, the mom to baby Chanel made sure to show every look off to its greatest effect.

Among the revealing pieces in the apparel line? A strapless bright blue mini with sheer cleavage cutouts, a black halter LBD with diagonal cutouts, and a hot pink, butt-centric design — which she showed off by twerking, naturally.

There were also thong bodysuits in electric blues and hot pinks, all with shredded spandex details, and a romper that made actual romping slightly challenging.

Austin paired the looks with coordinating heels and kept her long blonde locks curly and blown out.

Of course, she couldn’t help but slip into her “signature pose” a few times — squatting with her knees apart, her head over her shoulder and her bottom toward the camera.

“Signature pose… got to do it!” she labeled the shot.

While Austin was the one posing for the camera this time, her 15-month-old daughter Chanel Nicole is sure to be following in her model-mother’s footsteps sometime soon.

The tiny tot made her runway debut in February for Rookie USA’s New York Fashion Week show, alongside Austin and dad Ice T.

“Chanel was in a daze (not amused) but managed to wave to the crowd,” Austin explained on social media. “First time ever I’m on the catwalk with out heels..I’m clumsy in flats but actually I was wearing sneaker wedges but its still weird)..lol.”

Like her mom, Chanel is a natural in front of the camera — which has made Austin wonder how that comfort will evolve as she grows up.

“When I start doing a little mini photoshoot at home, she starts to liven up,” Austin previously told PEOPLE. “She’s a ham — she’ll pose and move, and I’m like, ‘[If] you’re like that [at 1 year] old, [I wonder] in another year what you’ll be like.”