As the first weekend of Coachella went down in the desert, our Instagram feeds blew up with the usual snaps of influencer girl gangs in front of the iconic neon ferris wheel, stylish pool parties and Insta stories of epic performances (can we just talk about Beyoncé?!). But one thing we couldn’t get enough of from all the weekend’s festivities was, of course, what everyone was wearing.

Romee Strijd/Instagram; Splash; Getty; Shutterstock; Getty

This year in Indio, one of the most popular trends worn by stylish attendees including Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls, Shay Mitchell and Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd was the combat boot. Now, we realize this might not be what you immediately think of when you think “summer shoe,” but leave it to fashion’s leading ladies to show us how to make them perfectly appropriate for warm-weather festivities — whether you’re dancing in the desert or hanging in your hometown.

Take a cue from Gigi and Hailey and rock a white pair of boots (bonus: two major trends in one), or opt for a cool brown pair like Joan. Or, just stick with classic black like Romee and Shay. No matter what style you choose, you can’t go wrong pairing them with everything from shorts and dresses to jeans and sporty track pants.

Scroll down to shop five of our favorite combat boots and try out the style yourself.

Buy It! KENDALL + KYLIE Epic Boot, $155; revolve.com

Buy It! Dr. Martens 1940 10 Eye Boot, $145; shopbop.com

Buy It! Timberland 6 Inch Light Heritage Cashmere Flat Boots, $178; asos.com

Buy It! Capezio Flat Combat Boot, $72; zappos.com

Buy It! 3.1 Phillip Lim Cat Combat Boot, $595; nordstrom.com