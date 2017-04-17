When you’re heading to a three-day music festival in the middle of the California desert, one would think to pack sensible separates and comfortable, well-ventilated shoes for all concert-going activities. But instead stars choose fashion over function, wearing some of the most over-the-top pieces imaginable (like sequin bras, snakeskin mini skirts and furry coats). And the price tags are even harder to believe.

We spotted some ridiculously expensive sunglasses (#practical), custom bedazzled jackets (it was 90° in Indio, California, over the weekend) and more remarkably pricey pieces that we’re bringing to your attention below.

" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit " A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

Rihanna attended Coachella wearing head-to-toe Gucci totaling $8,480, because she’s Rihanna and she can. She chose an all-over crystal embroidered mesh top ($3,200), matching all-over crystal embroidered mesh leggings ($3,980), a white Gucci Print & Common Sense by Coco Capitan jersey tank top ($450) and stone bleach washed denim hot pants ($850) all from the fall 2017 collection — and they’re not even available until later this year.

And because she didn’t think enough people got a glimpse of her high-glam, high-priced ensemble, she Instagrammed a photo writing, “can’t go home yet, cuz enough people ain’t seen my outfit.”

phresh out. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Then shared one more photo for good measure showing off the matching face mask.

Rock star vibes ✌️❤️ A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

Alessandra Ambrosio thought the best place to show off her $1,500 customized biker jacket from The Mighty Company was in the desert in oven-temperature heat. And we don’t disagree.

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Can’t-Miss Celebrity Outfit at Coachella (From Crazy-Cool to Hotter Than the Desert)

Keep Palm & Carry On. @mcmworldwide @thezoereport #zoeasis #mcmstyle A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Kate Bosworth got a little more practical, opting for comfortable Birkenstock-style sandals… that just happen to be made by Roger Vivier and cost $1,250.

We appreciate that Katy Perry tried to beat the heat, but it’s up to you to decide if her Thai Nguyen Atelier spring 2017 sequin dress worn over a matching bandeau and hot pants (which altogether totals $1,800) was really the way to go.

We should have known Hailey Baldwin wouldn’t be caught at Coachella without her favorite Ippolita hoop earrings. She’s been wearing them for weeks, and they clock in at a very festival-appropriate $1,295 (let’s just hope she doesn’t lose one in the desert).

Coachella day 2 💋@joansmalls 💋 A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Most people don’t invest in accessories that have a tendency to get left behind in taxicabs, but Chanel Iman is not most people. She opted for sunglasses from Linda Farrow that go for a cool $1,215.

🚀🚀 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 13, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

And finally, Kylie Jenner tried her hand at festival glam, traveling to the desert in a pair of printed Vetements x Reebok sneakers which retail for $760.

What do you think about these pricey pieces?