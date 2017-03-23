You'll Want to Shop H&M's Coachella Collection Even If You're Not Going to Coachella

Coachella, or ‘Chella, as veteran attendees may refer to it, marks the start of the music festival season. And whether you’re headed to the California desert or not, H&M just launched a Coachella-themed collection that you’re going to want to add to your warm-weather wardrobe.

From bodysuits to bombers, the line includes some of the coolest concert gear we’ve seen this season. So it makes sense that the brand asked the alternative pop band, The Atomics, to front the campaign. Below the sibling musicians, Lucky Blue Smith, Pyper America, Starlie and Daisy Clementine (who will be making their Coachella debut in April) share their top picks from the collection available online now and in stores nationwide on March 30.

“I really like the black dress with the bodysuit underneath it. I love the lacy sheer overlay.” –Starlie

Buy It! H&M Mesh Dress with Bodysuit, $17.99; hm.com

“I liked the printed resort shirt, it’s a really cool design and I like the moto pants because I always like wearing denim and the Coachella shorts are super comfortable so those are my favorite pieces.” –Lucky

Buy It! H&M Short-sleeved Lyocell Shirt, $24.99; hm.com

“I love all the accessories!” –Pyper

Buy It! Star Shaped Hoop Earrings, $7.99; hm.com

“My favorite piece is the metallic bodysuit. I love wearing bodysuits because they are so easy and can look good with everything. The metallic silver is really fun for summer and festivals because it gives a simple outfit something special.” –Daisy

Buy It! H&M Metallic Bodysuit, $17.99; hm.com

And other stars have already gotten their hands on the collection. The festival may be three weeks away, but that didn’t stop Ariel Winter from stepping out in a full look including this black fitted jersey jumpsuit and floral embroidered denim jacket. (With streetwear like this, we can’t wait to see what she wears to the main event!)

Which pieces do you want to buy? Share below!