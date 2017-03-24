The 11 Festival Essentials You Need in Your Fanny Pack for Coachella
The space inside your desert-ready “belt bag” is already limited, so plan your pack wisely this year
ARE YOU COACHELLA READY?
When hitting the music festival circuit, it's all about economy. No one wants to be the friend burdened down by too many bags, jackets, or random, unnecessary accessories. So this year, pare down your satchel to just one simple fanny pack, packed to the brim with every essential you'll need to make it through both weekends as fresh as a daisy.
CANDIE'S FANNYPACK
The perfect Coachella experience all starts with the perfect fanny pack, naturally. Show you take things seriously with a structured belt bag from Candie's in the official color of millennials, a soft taupey pink.
Buy It! Candie's Flap Faux Leather Fanny Pack, $18; kohls.com
8 OZ. CRYSTAL GEYSER NATURAL ALPINE SPRING WATER
Let's start with the basics. No matter what activities you have planned for the concert confines, you're going to need to hydrate. Though there are only a few sips in each tiny bottle, they fit seamlessly inside your equally tiny bag. And who knows how many new friends you'll make begging strangers to refill your 8 oz. empty!
Buy It! 8 oz. Crystal Geyser Natural Alpine Spring Water 28-pack, $20.20; amazon.com
POWER BAR
Food is just as important as water at a festival, but even more scarce. If the snacking options available are too pricey, or you find yourself stranded in the midst of a field and afraid to forage potentially poisonous weeds, this cookies-and-cream Power Bar (with extra protein!) could legitimately be a lifesaver.
Buy It! PowerBar Protein Plus Cookies and Cream 15 Bar Box, $26.35; jet.com
SHUTTERSTICK SELFIE STICK
Once you've taken care of your most basic needs, however, it's time to truly experience all the wonder Coachella has to offer. But how are people going to know you're experiencing all that wonder if you aren't Instagraming every single second of it? Enter the selfie stick, a best friend-less girl's best friend.
Buy It! ShutterStick Selfie Stick in Pink, $19.99; target.com
MARBLE PRINT POWER BANK
And there's nothing like a rapid-fire solo selfie sesh to deplete your battery life in the blink of an eye. Never dip into low power mode ever again thanks to this ultra thin, marble-print portable charger that will keep you 'gramming all weekend long without taking up all of your coveted satchel space.
Buy It! Power Bank GMYLE 2500Ah Wallet Sized USB External Battery Charger, $10.98; amazon.com
MICRO PHONE FAN
And now you can use all of that bonus battery to fuel your own personal iPhone powered fan and be the envy of all your sweltering friends.
Buy It! USB Micro Phone Fan, $5.88; amazon.com
SUPERGOOP! EVERYDAY SUNSCREEN
Now that you've got your social media presence on lock, it's time to get your physical presence covered. Start with a regularly re-applied base layer of this SPF 50 water-resistant sunscreen from Supergoop! to help stave off any serious burns … at least until you've made it to the second weekend.
Buy It! Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $19; sephora.com
RAY-BAN WAYFARER FOLDING CLASSIC
Just like sunscreen, a timelessly cool pair of sunglasses are a festival must-have, but who can devote all that fanny pack real estate to a single set of frames? Thankfully, Ray-Ban has made a foldable version of their Wayfarer style, perfect for projecting an aura of nonchalance without all that bulk.
Buy It! Ray-Ban Wayfarer Folding Classic, $150; macys.com
TIDE TO GO STICK
While a stain removing pen should always be a part of your purse arsenal, it becomes particularly crucial when you're wearing the exact same outfit for the third day in a row.
Buy It! Tide To Go Stick, $5.46; amazon.com
JOSIE MARAN BEAR NAKED WIPES
Wipe off that face paint and let your inner hippie shine with Josie Maran's Bear Naked Wipes. These makeup removing towelettes unleash your natural glow with a blend of aloe vera, chamomile, cucumber, and vitamin E, minus all the harsh fragrances, paragons and petrolchemicals. And the fact that they’re biodegradable almost justifies all those peace signs you're throwing up in your selfies.
Buy It! Josie Maran Bear Naked Wipes, $12; sephora.com
DIOR ADDICT LIP GLOW
Finally, we know your fanny pack is getting a little tight at this point, but there's just one last product you've got to squeeze in there. The Dior Addict Lip Glow is seriously a lip-saver. This sheer balm can instantly revive even the most chapped, zombie-esque pout, giving lips a rosy sheen perfect for pouting in (another) selfie or puckering up with a cute rocker.
Buy It! Dior Addict Lip Glow, $33; sephora.com