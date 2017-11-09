Maren Morris Makes Her Debut as a Model in Sexy, See-Through Dress at the 2017 CMA Awards

It would be hard for Maren Morris to top the year she’s already had – she won a Grammy, got engaged, and was signed to Wilhelmina Models. But at the CMA Awards, she managed to make things even more magical with a killer red carpet debut ahead of her big night performing with fellow Wilhelmina model Niall Horan.

The star’s most major accessory was the unique uncut diamond ring given to her by fiancé Ryan Hurd in July, and she complemented it with her outfit, a silver strapless dress with lace detailing, floral embroidery and a sheer ruffle skirt, plus equally blinged-out strappy sandals. Morris added even more sparkle with layered diamond necklaces and statement earrings.

For her beauty look, she kept her ombré lob sleek and straight with center part and finished off with a smoky eye.

While she certainly looks like a natural on the red carpet, Morris admitted her surprise at being signed to the modeling agency, which will work with her on photo shoots as well as style her for major red carpet events – including this one, her first as an official model. “I mean, I’m five-foot-one and I’ve got short brunette hair—I’m not the typical country-looking starlet,” she told PeopleStyle. “But I think that’s what gravitates my fans to me and my music. I definitely have an edge to what I say in my songs and it translates visually as well to my personal style.”

She expressed her excitement about the style partnership and working together for the CMAs. “It’s the first time I’ll be in the trenches with them on the red carpet, and I’m just so excited,” she said. “They have so many talented people under their umbrella and I love the work that they do … I think its gonna be really fun to unveil all of that CMA week.”

And though she’s prepared to let the Wilhelmina team work their magic, she does want to maintain her own individuality through the process. “I am a role model to the young women,” she says. “I think it’s important to establish you don’t need to look like [a certain] person to believe you’re worthwhile and beautiful; I think it’s been really inspiring to see my fans and young girls and girls my age look at me and someone to model after and it doesn’t need to look perfect or sound perfect, it’s about being a human being.”

What do you think of Morris’ red carpet look?