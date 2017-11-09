Faith Hill’s Leg Has an ‘Angelina Jolie’ Moment at the 2017 CMA Awards

Faith Hill‘s right leg pulled an Angelina Jolie on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old country singer turned heads at the 2017 CMA Awards during her performance of new single “The Rest of Our Life” alongside husband Tim McGraw, wearing a red-hot dress with a sexy slit up her right thigh that exposed her toned leg.

It was a look that had fans reminiscing about Angelina Jolie‘s headline-making style at the 2012 Academy Awards. The Oscar-winning actress hit the awards show that year in a black Atelier Versace gown, too, with a leg-baring slit. Her protruding leg was so iconic, a Twitter handle dedicated to her limb — called @AngiesRightLeg — was born.

No Faith Hill Twitter accounts have been created just yet, but fans on the popular social media site certainly made the connection on Wednesday night.

Looks like Angelina Jolie helped dress Faith Hill for this performance #CMAs — Kris🦃tina 🦃Wilby🦃 (@kjwilby913) November 9, 2017

Faith Hill whipping out the Angelina Jolie leg #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/sTQjRdaxuz — Keaira Mitchell (@KeairaTopaZ) November 9, 2017

“Looks like Angelina Jolie helped dress Faith Hill for this performance,” said one fan.

“The Oscars had Angelina Jolie’s leg. The @CountryMusic awards have Faith Hill’s leg,” tweeted another.

Though Hill went home empty-handed at the awards, she was one of the big winners on the red carpet.

She and McGraw rocked the awards show in style, with Hill wearing a black, crystal-embroidered, one-shoulder Armani Privé number with a large tulle appliqué at the shoulder. She teamed the gown with a high bun, red lip and some giant statement earrings.

McGraw, also 50, matched in black slacks, a ruby-red jacket and his signature cowboy hat.

Once inside the Bridgestone Arena for the show, Hill and McGraw took the stage to join a star-studded lineup of country stars for a singalong of the 1994 Hootie & the Blowfish hit “Hold My Hand.” Then, during Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood’s monologue, they crashed the stage to crack some lighthearted jokes at the co-hosts’ expense.