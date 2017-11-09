The Most Memorable CMA Awards Style of All Time

Kacey Musgraves, 2014

It was the best of nights, it was the worst of nights for Kacey when she performed with her hero, Loretta Lynn. "We both had our sparkly dresses on and Loretta was beyond sweet and welcoming. We talked about everything from fried chicken to tanning beds — she has one in her house!" Kacey tells PEOPLE. "We sang, 'You're Looking at Country' and it was the best thing ever." Except for one small detail: "My underwear came off right before right the performance! News flash: don't wear stick-on underwear with a short dress. They peeled off right before the curtain opened. I didn't know what to do but I ripped them off and I threw them to the side and I had to go commando for this performance and hope and pray to the Lord Jesus that there wasn't an angle that was going to expose my secret! If you go back and watch, you'll notice that I'm very knock-kneed. But I made it through and nobody saw."