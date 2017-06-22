If You're a Club Monaco Fan, Shop Now - Summer Styles Are Up to 60% Off

Club Monaco is known for its mix of feminine and on-trend styles, which is why if you’re a frequent shopper of the brand’s cool girl clothing then you’re going to want to drop what you’re doing and head to the website. Right now, you can score up to 60 percent off already marked down items during their End of the Season Sale. And don’t worry about a code, the discount is already applied for you at checkout so all you have to do is shop and get your favorite pieces in your cart before they’re gone.

We’re already eyeing some of the season’s must-have trends – like ruffled dresses and skirts, wide-leg pants and jumpsuits and satin accessories.

Scroll down to shop our favorites and more before the offer ends on June 30th!

Ruffled One Shoulder Dress

Bright, ruffled and one shoulder, this dress is everything we want to wear this summer.

Buy It! Mair Dress, $83.30 (orig. $198.50); clubmonaco.com

Floral Wide Leg Pants

One of our favorite pant silhouettes (and Gigi Hadid’s too!) is even prettier in a print.

Buy It! Ahnn Pants, $111.30 (orig. $229); clubmonaco.com

Satin Slide Mules

The shoe of the season is definitely the slide and in this luxurious emerald satin these mules will take you all the way through next fall!

Buy It! Emberlynn Satin Slides, $125.30 (orig. $269); clubmonaco.com

Chambray Ruffle Wrap Skirt

This chambray denim wrap skirt is not only trendy because it’s denim, but the ruffle hem is one of this season’s hottest styles.

Buy It! Stellha Indigo Wrap Skirt, $83.30 (orig. $149.50); clubmonaco.com

Floral Wide Leg Jumpsuit

We’re loving the dark romantic floral print on this wide leg jumpsuit – it’s a gorgeous style to wear to any summer occasion.

Buy It! Sohrab Jumpsuit, $125.30 ($279); clubmonaco.com

Off-the-Shoulder Seersucker Shirt

Shirting is huge this season and this seersucker off-the-shoulder top is a nautical take on the trend.

Buy It! Janou Off-the-Shoulder Top, $41.30 (orig. $149.50); clubmonaco.com

What styles are you scoring on sale? Comment below and let us know!