Your Easy 2017 Beauty Resolution? Stock Up On These Clean Makeup Products

If you’re so over making (and ultimately, breaking) the typical New Year’s resolutions like getting in better shape or cutting back on those after-work glasses of wine, we have a beauty resolution for you that’ll be easy to keep and make you feel great. Towards the end of 2016, the Food and Drug Administration revealed the scary truth behind the ingredients found in our makeup – there’s more lead in lip products and other cosmetics like eye shadows, blushes and body lotions than you might think – so now the FDA is suggesting (but not mandating) a cap limiting the amount of this toxic ingredient in our products.

Even with this new recommended regulation, the idea that your love of lipsticks can result in consuming toxic chemicals isn’t a pretty thought. Luckily, plenty of beauty brands are making strides towards producing cleaner makeup. Why wait for the FDA’s regulations to go into effect? There’s no better time to give your beauty bag a refresh with non-toxic, green products than the start of the New Year.

ILIA LIPSTICK

This cruelty-free lipstick contains 72 percent organic ingredients, plus it’s free of gluten, mineral oil and artificial preservatives. Oh, and it even features rosehip oil, which helps boosts collagen in your lips over time!

Buy It! ILIA Lipstick in Neon Angel, $26; sephora.com

TARTE LIQUID LIPSTICK

One swipe of this full-coverage matte lip paint will stand the test of time. And even better, it’s infused with feel-good ingredients like plant extracts and essential oils.

Buy It! Tarte Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint in Bestie, $20; sephora.com

BAREMINERALS LIP GLOSS

This creamy, pigmented gloss not only comes in every shade of nude on the spectrum, but it’s also made with shea, avocado, murumuru, and cupuacu butters for an ultra-moisturizing, non-sticky feel.

Buy It! BareMinerals GEN NUDE Buttercream Lipgloss in Forbidden, $18; sephora.com

KARI GRAN LIP BALM

Without a drop of petroleum in its ingredient list, Kari Gran’s eco-friendly, organic tinted lip balm is as good for you as it gets.

Buy It! Kari Gran Color Lip Whip in Radiant Orchid, $21; sephora.com

BITE BEAUTY LIPSTICK

These lipsticks (made with 12 edible oils) are oh-so-natural, you can basically snack on them. Not that we recommend it, but you don’t do a major wipe-down before biting into an apple, there’s no need to cringe about what you’re consuming.

Buy It! Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Cava, $26; sephora.com

BAREMINERALS POWDER FOUNDATION

Look out for the ingredients in your face products, too! This one’s formulated with 90 percent vitamins and minerals, so it won’t cause acne or clog pores.

Buy It! BareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear Powder Foundation, $30; sephora.com

Will you start incorporating some natural makeup into your regimen? Tell us what you want to try below!