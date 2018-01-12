See Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber's Real Pepsi Ad Debut - from 2002!

The modeling genes are strong in Cindy Crawford’s family. And while mom Cindy, 51, hasn’t slowed down a bit, she’s now being matched step-for-step by her supermodel-in-training daughter Kaia, 16, and big brother Presley, 18. Kaia hit the Versace runway alongside mom last September, and now Presley is about to have a mom-and-me modeling moment: he just filmed an ad set to to hit television screens everywhere during Super Bowl LII, recreating his mom’s iconic Pepsi commercial.

But it’s not actually Gerber’s Super Bowl Pepsi ad debut. “This actually Presley’s second Pepsi commercial,” Crawford tells PEOPLE of her kids’ first gig for the soda brand, which portrayed the supermodel in a very different ride than in her first, super-sexy ad from 1992. “The car in that one is not a Lamborghini, it’s an SUV, and I’ve got my two little kids in the back. So they have been part of the Pepsi family really since they were little.”

Crawford was happy to make it a family affair, she says: “To include now my next generation, Presley, just makes it that much more familial feeling. I hope it gives people that warm, fuzzy feeling.” Although she did note that daughter Kaia had some family FOMO after not being included in the spot.

“I said, ‘Your time will come, honey, don’t worry,’” Crawford says. “I think it would be fun for her to get to really re-create my original spot.” (Crawford also envisions Kaia wearing the original cutoffs from the 1992 ad, which she still owns!)

Willy Vanderperre

Though it’s Crawford’s first time working alone with her son, the family has starred in ads for Omega watches (Crawford is a longtime spokeswoman) and he and his sister have had the opportunity to model alongside each other – most recently in Calvin Klein ads, above. He is signed to IMG Models and has booked ads for Dolce & Gabbana and walked runways for Moschino.