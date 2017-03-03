Model Students! Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s Kids Make the Honor Roll

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are proud parents of two very smart kids.

The couple recently celebrated a milestone every parent hopes to achieve: seeing their two children – Kaia, 15, and Presley Gerber, 17 — make the honor roll.

On Thursday, Rande shared a shot of his daughter and son’s certificates from Malibu High School.

The slips, signed by the school’s principals and counselors, are for the Fall of 2016-17 semester. And from the photographs, it appears Kaia didn’t just make the honor roll — she topped it, with a 4.0 GPA.

“Brains curtesy of @cindycrawford,” Rande jokingly captioned the picture.

Brains curtesy of @cindycrawford.. A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: #Twinning! Cindy Crawford & Daughter, Kaia Gerber Look Identical!

Brains may have come from Crawford, but Kaia and Presley’s good looks come from both parents. (The genetic apple doesn’t fall far from the tree).

And since mom and dad both have backgrounds in modeling, it should come as no surprise that Kaia and Presley are already a much-sought after commodity in the modeling world.

But one thing they’re not getting? Pressure from their parents to follow in their career paths.

“I think that we just want our kids to be happy, and do what they want to do, and support them,” Crawford said in May. “In terms of modeling it’s like, I wouldn’t talk them out of it, but I’m not pushing them in that way.”